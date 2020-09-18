Sarasota County officials set to send general election ballots to military personnel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County elections office is sending 2,405 vote-by-mail ballots for the November 3 general election today to active duty military personnel and their spouses and dependents, who are absent from Sarasota County, and overseas
The number includes 1,233 through the U.S. Postal Service and 1,172 via electronic mail.
Another 132,796 ballots are scheduled for mailing to domestic voters beginning September 24.
A request for a ballot to be mailed to a voter must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 to allow enough time for the ballot to reach the voter and be returned to the elections office in time to be counted.
Ron Turner, the county’s top election official, wants to also remind voters that the signature on the Voter’s Certificate on the vote-by-mail ballot return envelope should match the signature on file. The signature on file at the time the vote-by-mail ballot is received is the one that will be used to verify the signature on the vote-by-mail ballot.
Voters may update their signatures by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application to the elections office.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.