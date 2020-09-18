Rosh Hashanah looking a little different here on the Suncoast because of the pandemic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish New Year known as Rosh Hashanah began on Friday night. Because of the pandemic, there are some changes this year.
Normally the Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch service would be indoors with hundreds of people. This year they are limiting services to just 70 people outdoors. Social distancing is required and people also have to wear a face mask.
“This year because of the pandemic we have to do things very very differently and we have two doctors that we are constantly talking to,” said Rabbi Mendy Bukiet with Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. “They are guiding us on how we should open up and how we should be protective of people and how to make sure that everyone is safe so people can feel comfortable.”
There will be many more services on Saturday and Sunday. Rosh Hashanah ends Sunday night.
