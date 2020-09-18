Public opinion survey on ‘Unconditional Surrender’ now open

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota has opened up its online survey to gather public feedback on possible sites for the “Unconditional Surrender."
The brief survey provides visuals of the nine potential sites for the City-owned statue, which must be moved from its current spot along the Bayfront to accommodate construction of the new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue.
You can take the survey by clicking here.
You can submit your response until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
The City Commission will make the final decision on the relocation of Unconditional Surrender at a future meeting.
