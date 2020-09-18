Manatee Co. Sheriff releases video of suspect taken down by K-9

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s office has released helicopter video of the arrest of a suspect in a burglary.
The incident happened around 4:30 Friday morning, dispatch received a call from a homeowner who saw a suspicious person on security cameras. The suspect walking up to parked vehicles in what appeared to be an attempt to commit vehicle burglaries.
Deputies were called to the area and quickly observed a subject on a bicycle. K9 units began a search for the subject who had ditched his bike and fled on foot in the Palma Sola area.
A few minutes later the MCSO aviation unit was overhead and spotted the suspect trying to hide in a backyard. The suspect then fled to the water and started swimming between boat docks off Palma Sola Blvd and buoys out in the bay.
Eventually, the suspect came back to shore where he was confronted by a K9 team. The suspect attempted to get away by going back into the water, but the K9 followed and engaged the suspect while in the water.
Robert BonAuito was treated on scene and charged with Burglary, Vehicle Burglary, Fleeing to Elude, and Obstruction.
