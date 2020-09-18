Florida DOH confirms 3,204 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health added 3,204 new COVID-19 cases in its Friday report. The overall positivity rate remained under 5%.
The statewide total is 677,660 cases of COVID-19 affecting 669,684 Florida residents. 139 new deaths were reported among Floridians. 3,225 Floridians and 162 non-residents have died since the pandemic began. Death spikes do not mean all deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,041 Residents: 10,923 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 277 Hospitalizations* Residents: 781 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,079 (46%) Female: 5,718 (52%) Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,128 (10%) White: 5,597 (51%) Other: 1,861 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,337 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,236 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,737 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 2,950 (27%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,752 Residents: 7,687 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 245 Hospitalizations* Residents: 581 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,526 (46%) Female: 4,041 (53%) Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)
Race: Black: 548 (7%) White: 3,811 (50%) Other: 834 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,494 (32%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,003 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,572 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 3,112 (40%)
