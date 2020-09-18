Florida DOH confirms 3,204 new COVID-19 cases

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | September 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 11:52 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health added 3,204 new COVID-19 cases in its Friday report. The overall positivity rate remained under 5%.

The statewide total is 677,660 cases of COVID-19 affecting 669,684 Florida residents. 139 new deaths were reported among Floridians. 3,225 Floridians and 162 non-residents have died since the pandemic began. Death spikes do not mean all deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,041   Residents: 10,923   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 277   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 781     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,079  (46%)   Female: 5,718 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,128  (10%)   White: 5,597  (51%)   Other: 1,861  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,337  (21%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,236  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,737  (43%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,950  (27%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,752   Residents: 7,687   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 245   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 581     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,526  (46%)   Female: 4,041 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 548  (7%)   White: 3,811  (50%)   Other: 834  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,494  (32%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,003  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,572  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,112  (40%)

