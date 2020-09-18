First Alert Weather: Friday, September 18. 2020 - Pleasant start to the weekend with scattered showers & storms on Sunday

A few lingering showers are possible before midnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. As the weak front pushes south it will allow a brief push of dry air to arrive overhead allowing for lower rain chances to kick off the weekend. However, atmospheric moisture increases on Sunday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A strengthening high across the southeast will allow a push of drier air to move across the Suncoast by Sunday evening.