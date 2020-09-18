First Alert Weather: Friday, September 18. 2020 - Pleasant start to the weekend with scattered showers & storms on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
An onshore flow is apparent and as a result showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in from the Gulf of Mexico at any time today. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s, with feels-like temperatures as high as 105 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
A few lingering showers are possible before midnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. As the weak front pushes south it will allow a brief push of dry air to arrive overhead allowing for lower rain chances to kick off the weekend. However, atmospheric moisture increases on Sunday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A strengthening high across the southeast will allow a push of drier air to move across the Suncoast by Sunday evening.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Showers and isolated storms will be in the Gulf of Mexico and moving onshore during the day. Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.