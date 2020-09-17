Wilfred to develop in the SW Gulf on Friday

Our weather will be warm and muggy through Saturday and then a transition to some slightly cooler and drier air can be expected on Monday. A cold front will move all the way through the Suncoast, which is a bit early for a Suncoast cold front but this front will get an extra push southward due to Teddy moving through Bermuda. Winds rotating NW around this hurricane will sweep the front through our area and allow us to see much drier air and somewhat cooler air mass settle in for a few days early next week.