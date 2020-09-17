Wilfred to develop in the SW Gulf on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are well ahead of the pace of 2005 hurricane season when we saw a record 28 named storms that year. On this date in 2005 we were watching the 16th named storm today we are now watching the 22nd tropical depression of this season.
This tropical depression is in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is sure to become Wilfred on Friday. The winds are expected to go above the 39 mph threshold on Friday. Wilfred is the last name on the list for 2020 in the Atlantic basin.
Once we get through Wilfred then we will then begin to use the Greek alphabet for the remainder of the 2020 season something we have only done that one other time since 1979 when we started using the first full 6 year list of names.
Right now it looks like Wilfred will stay well away from the our coast and should meander along the coast of Texas as it slowly moves to the NNE over the upcoming 5 days. It could be another big rain maker as the steering currents will be very light over the next 5 days.
Our weather will be warm and muggy through Saturday and then a transition to some slightly cooler and drier air can be expected on Monday. A cold front will move all the way through the Suncoast, which is a bit early for a Suncoast cold front but this front will get an extra push southward due to Teddy moving through Bermuda. Winds rotating NW around this hurricane will sweep the front through our area and allow us to see much drier air and somewhat cooler air mass settle in for a few days early next week.
Until then expect to see warm and muggy weather continue on Friday with a high near 90 and a 40-50% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the morning near the coast and then most anywhere during the afternoon but mainly inland away from the beaches. We will have partly cloudy skies on both Friday and Saturday.
Saturday the rain chance is at 50% for scattered showers and thunderstorms even a few possible along the coast in the morning due to the SW wind flow that should still be going on.
On Sunday we will see the front start to move through Florida this will bring in a chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. The high on Sunday will be 89 which is normal for this time of year.
Monday the winds will be switching around to the NW ushering in the cooler and drier air. Don’t go getting your hopes up too much about this cooler air moving in. It won’t be that chilly but you will notice a bit of a difference. The high on Monday will be in the mid 80′s and lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
The rain chance drops to 20% on Monday and stays that way through Wednesday.
For boaters on Friday expect winds out of the west at 10 kts. and seas 2 to 3 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland water ways. You may have to dodge a few scattered storms in the morning.
