A Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm could form in the western Gulf of Mexico today

Next named storm will be Wilfred and at the moment models keep the storm meandering over warm Gulf waters for the next few days

By Noel Rehm | September 17, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 8:22 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Thunderstorm activity has continued to increase and become better organized this morning in association with a well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this recent development trend continues, atropical depression or a tropical storm could form later today. The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.

