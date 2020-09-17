Teddy strengthens into a major hurricane and is expected to impact Bermuda nearly a week after Hurricane Paulette

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Hurricane Teddy is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with wind gusts up to 150 mph. Teddy is moving northwest at 12 mph and is expected to approach Bermuda as a hurricane this weekend and make its closest approach to the island late Sunday or Monday. While the exact details of Teddy’s track and intensity near the island are not yet known, the risk of strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall on Bermuda is increasing.
Details on other disturbances in the tropics
Sally is now a remnant low as it continues to move slowly across parts of the deep south.
Vicky becomes a Tropical Depression and will continue to encounter strong westerly wind shear, which will break down the storm with the next 24 hours.
Disturbance 1 -
Thunderstorm activity has continued to increase and become better organized this morning in association with a well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this recent development trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form later today. The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon. This will likely become our next named storm, which will become Wilfred.
Disturbance 2 -
An elongated area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form before upper-level winds become less favorable over the weekend. The low is forecast to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph during the next several days.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.