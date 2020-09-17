Suncoast teacher on the road to helping as many students as she can

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) -A teacher in Riverview saw her students struggling with e-learning online and decided she wanted to take matters into her own hands.
Over the summer, Suncoast teacher Ida Shuler decided she wanted to bring school to her students. She left her full time teaching job and created what she calls a magical space for children who need extra help or just a WIFI connection to learn.
She says she may be opening the doors to a new potential future for education.
“It is going to spread joy. It’s going to spread a lot of happiness. And I’m just ready, I’m just ready to be a part of that,” said Shuler.
Shuler decided to switch things up and service children who have turned to e-learning because of the pandemic.
“A one-on-one is at a lower risk than being at a school with 500 children,” said Shuler.
She says her students were struggling with learning from home.
“They completely crumbled, fold, because they needed that face to face. So now I needed to fix that solution just like I do any other time in my classroom,”
During the summer her idea came into fruition after buying a bus off of Facebook. After weeks of hard work she was able to create a magical school bus.
“They still have a teacher, so I’m just coming and work along with that teacher to help them get to what they need,” said Shuler.
Shuler has always had a passion for helping others and wanted to be a teacher since she was little.
“It was my calling. It was seriously my calling. Actually my first school was in my basement with me and my best friend,” said Shuler.
Her dream came true and she says it’s because others helped lift her up.
“There was somebody that was able to aid me at one point. There was someone that was able to aid my mom at one point. So now it’s my turn,” said Shuler.
Her son was the first student in the mobile classroom.
But she’s offering this help for free to any student on the Suncoast especially those that may not be able to afford a service like this otherwise.
“If they’re having trouble with writing I can be there to help them. So it’s not all that pressure on them. And they don’t feel so alone,” said Shuler.
Wheels down and Shuler ready to be at your front steps.
Shuler says right now the only way she’s able to afford this endeavor is through community help. So far more than 3-thousand dollars have been donated to help fund this project.
To sign up for one of the free time slots with Ms. Shuler you can fill out this google form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmGWsh8KC4VEJe0PlIGDKsVLX1Nvf3PwR2ZVFJgK72Q8JM6g/viewform
