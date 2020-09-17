Sarasota Sheriff hopes to encourage acts of kindness with ‘Operation Chill’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office is hoping to encourage kids to participate in acts of kindness and service by rewarding those caught in the act.
The organization is partnering with 7-Eleven to make this campaign possible.
Deputies will look to “ticket” youngsters who are caught in random acts of kindness during the “Operation Chill” campaign. Good deeds or positive community activities will be rewarded with free Slurpee coupons.
Although the reasons for being rewarded vary - wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter or holding the door open - the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a good kid. The program gives local law enforcement an opportunity to make a positive connection with kids with the free drink!!
