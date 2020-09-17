Sarasota and Manatee County Schools release latest COVID-19 numbers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee County Schools have posted the latest COVID-19 numbers on the respective dashboards for each district.
Manatee County Schools are reporting 62 positive cases of COVID-19 across 30 of its district campuses. Sarasota County is reporting 28 cases at 16 schools. The reporting stretched back to the beginning of the school year.
You can view Manatee County’s numbers here. Numbers are updated daily.
Sarasota County’s dashboard is hosted here. Data is accessible 24 hours a day and is updated daily at 2 p.m.
