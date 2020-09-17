Manatee Co. Sheriff warns of scam website

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are warning citizens of a fake website attributed to the agency.
Please be aware that www.manatee-sheriff.org is not the real MCSO website. The only website used by the department is manateesheriff.com.
Scammers have used photos from the real website in an attempt to make their site appear legitimate. One victim received a phone call demanding payment for a fine from someone claiming to be an employee if MCSO and demanding payment via the fraudulent website.
Anyone who receives a call or message directing them to this website, should not provide payment or personal information and should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
