Homicide investigation underway in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Manatee County after a woman passed away after being found seriously injured.
The victim was found in the 3700 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton in the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park just after 12:40 p.m.
The unidentified woman died at the scene a short time later. For investigative reasons, sheriff’s officials are withholding additional details about her fatal injuries and the circumstances leading up to her death. Detectives do have a person of interest.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.