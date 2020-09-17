First Alert Weather: Thursday, September 17, 2020 - Numerous showers and isolated storms today, but a cold front to bring drier air by next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A southwesterly flow will continue across the Suncoast which will allow rich Gulf moisture to remain overhead. While, we aren’t expecting a wash-out today, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible at any time as they stream in from the Gulf of Mexico. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny this afternoon with temperatures topping out close to 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 101-104 degrees.
Lingering showers are possible this evening as showers are expected to continue streaming into the region from the southwest. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the weekend before a cold front moves through the region late Sunday evening
