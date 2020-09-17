DOH reports 3,255 new cases of coronavirus

(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | September 17, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 1:18 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths following Wednesday’s update.

The daily totals show 674,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving 666,507 residents. The number of Florida residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 is reported to be 13,086 resident deaths and 161 non-Floridians. An increase in reported deaths does not mean that all deaths happened in the last 24 hours. It only means that the cause of death was received by the Department of Health since Wednesday’s report.

In Sarasota, the state-run testing site at the UTC Mall has been shut down. The site at both Robert L. Taylor and Lincoln Park in Palmetto are still accessible for residents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,041   Residents: 10,923   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 277   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 781     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,079  (46%)   Female: 5,718 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,128  (10%)   White: 5,597  (51%)   Other: 1,861  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,337  (21%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,236  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,737  (43%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,950  (27%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,752   Residents: 7,687   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 245   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 581     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,526  (46%)   Female: 4,041 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 548  (7%)   White: 3,811  (50%)   Other: 834  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,494  (32%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,003  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,572  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,112  (40%)

