DOH reports 3,255 new cases of coronavirus

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths following Wednesday’s update.
The daily totals show 674,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving 666,507 residents. The number of Florida residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 is reported to be 13,086 resident deaths and 161 non-Floridians. An increase in reported deaths does not mean that all deaths happened in the last 24 hours. It only means that the cause of death was received by the Department of Health since Wednesday’s report.
In Sarasota, the state-run testing site at the UTC Mall has been shut down. The site at both Robert L. Taylor and Lincoln Park in Palmetto are still accessible for residents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,041 Residents: 10,923 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 277 Hospitalizations* Residents: 781 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,079 (46%) Female: 5,718 (52%) Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,128 (10%) White: 5,597 (51%) Other: 1,861 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,337 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,236 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,737 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 2,950 (27%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,752 Residents: 7,687 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 245 Hospitalizations* Residents: 581 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,526 (46%) Female: 4,041 (53%) Unknown/No data: 120 (<1%)
Race: Black: 548 (7%) White: 3,811 (50%) Other: 834 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,494 (32%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,003 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,572 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 3,112 (40%)
