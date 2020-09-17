DOH reports 3,255 new cases of coronavirus

The daily totals show 674,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving 666,507 residents. The number of Florida residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 is reported to be 13,086 resident deaths and 161 non-Floridians. An increase in reported deaths does not mean that all deaths happened in the last 24 hours. It only means that the cause of death was received by the Department of Health since Wednesday’s report.