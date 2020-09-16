South Florida man documents journey of collecting 11,000 lbs of trash from Florida’s ecosystems

“I would just go out there and notice how incredibly beautiful the nature along with the biodiversity within south Florida’s ecosystems. However, there was one problem, everything was completely marred by trash, literally every square foot had a piece of trash on it. It looked like a landfill and it would just ruin the experience. The older I got the more I learned about how these plastics would break down into micro plastics and how that would go into the food chain and harm all the animals, all the way up to the apex predators,” says Otazo.