Sarasota County now accepting applications for CARES Act funding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is accepting applications from individuals and businesses for their CARES Act Funds.
Starting at noon, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the community can apply on the county’s website. The county is working to allocate the $18.9 million in funds to businesses, individuals, and non-profit agencies for either economic recovery and/or food, water, or housing. The $18.9 million are funds that have already been allocated to Sarasota County, however, the community could be eligible for up to $75 million total, according the Sarasota County Administrator, John Lewis.
“As the nation, our state and our community continues to wrestle with the effects of COVID-19 on their professional and personal lives, it was vitally important to the county commission that the monies are distributed out to the community. In order to do that, we did our due diligence to make certain these funds will be properly distributed,” says Lewis.
The county has provided instructional videos on how to apply for the funding, at VIDEO: Sarasota County CARES Act Individual Assistance Application Process and VIDEO: Sarasota County CARES Act Small Business Grant Application Process.
A CARES Funds Call Center is available, by calling (941) 861-CARE (2273). The call center is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Sarasota County Contact Center can be reached by calling (941) 861-5000.
