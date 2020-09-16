President Trump approves State of Emergency declaration for Florida

(WWSB) - President Donald J. Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida and ordered that federal assistance be made to to those affected by Hurricane Sally. The declaration came down on Tuesday.
The order is retroactively in effect beginning on Sept. 14.
Trumps’s action will allow the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to distribute funds to those affected.
Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Washington.
