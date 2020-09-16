Manatee Co. deputies stop suspect from jumping from Sunshine Skyway Bridge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a police pursuit, Manatee County deputies save a man who appeared to be ready to jump off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge following a pursuit.
According to a press released, Scott Rapson was spotted driving erratically. Deputies say Rapson then drove towards the officer conducting the stop and nearly struck him.
Rapson continued driving at a high rate of speed on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Officers deployed stop stick but they say that Rapson continued driving with flat tires. authorities said. Once on the bridge, officers say he neared the top of the bridge, got out of his car and climbed over the barrier where it appeared he was ready to jump.
A video released by the department shows Rapson sitting with his feet dangling over the side of the bridge. Two officers, Detective Jones and Sgt. Bowling, speak with him and a third officer, Detective Ackerman, grabbed Rapson and pulls him back over.
Rapson was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, DUI and fleeing to elude.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.