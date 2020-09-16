Lee Middle students collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Laura

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - FBLA Students at Lee Middle School in Manatee County are gathering supplies for people affected by Hurricane Laura. Now, the Future Business Leaders are going to put efforts toward those affected by Hurricane Sally, as well. They just need a little help with the delivery.
The group had intended to send supplies to Louisiana on Sept. 17, but Sally is now striking the panhandle of Florida and the Alabama coast. As such, they are going to divide supplies and are looking for individuals to help.
“The good news is we are extending our relief efforts in hopes of helping some of our own Florida neighbors on the way to Louisiana,” reads a release from the school.
They are seeking ways to get supplies to those affected. Here’s how you can help:
