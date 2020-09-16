First Alert Weather: Sally is bringing hurricane winds to north Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 5 AM the outer eye wall of category 2 Sally is skirting the north Gulf Coast between Dauphin Island and Pensacola. The Naval Air Station at Pensacola reported a 75 mph wind. Some locations in Alabama have seen nearly a foot of rain already. Sally is forecast to move onshore later today as a category 2 storm. It will produce historic flooding with rainfall of up to 20 inches wide spread and 30 inches in pockets. This will produce historic flooding. The Suncoast will continue to feel some impacts from the wave action and rain bands. The waves moving out from the center of the circulation of Sally will bring a high risk of rip currents again today. Also, rain chances will remain high today as occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm moves onshore from the Gulf. Morning rain chance is 30% and afternoon chances about 60%.