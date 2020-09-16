DOH reports 2,355 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,355 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 671,201.
Of the total cases, 663,234 are Florida residents
12,939 deaths have been reported among Florida residents. It’s an increase of 152 new cases since Tuesday’s update but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,985 Residents: 10,867 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 277 Hospitalizations* Residents: 778 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,050 (46%) Female: 5,690 (52%) Unknown/No data: 127 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,123 (10%) White: 5,551 (51%) Other: 1,842 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,351 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,223 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,684 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 2,960 (27%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,709 Residents: 7,644 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 241 Hospitalizations* Residents: 573 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,500 (46%) Female: 4,018 (53%) Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)
Race: Black: 538 (7%) White: 3,770 (49%) Other: 822 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,514 (33%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 987 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,513 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 3,144 (41%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.