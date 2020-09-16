DOH reports 2,355 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The positivity rate has stayed below 5%

By ABC7 Staff | September 16, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 12:03 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,355 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 671,201.

Of the total cases, 663,234 are Florida residents

12,939 deaths have been reported among Florida residents. It’s an increase of 152 new cases since Tuesday’s update but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,985   Residents: 10,867   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 277   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 778     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,050  (46%)   Female: 5,690 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 127 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,123  (10%)   White: 5,551  (51%)   Other: 1,842  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,351  (22%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,223  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,684  (43%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,960  (27%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,709   Residents: 7,644   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 241   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 573     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,500  (46%)   Female: 4,018 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 538  (7%)   White: 3,770  (49%)   Other: 822  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,514  (33%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 987  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,513  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,144  (41%)

