Another tropical system possible in Gulf ?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Sally slowly fades over the Southeast U.S. another tropical system may pop up in the western Gulf of Mexico. The chances of that happening have increased dramatically over the past 24 hours.
There is a 70% chance for it to develop into the 21st named storm of the season. Long range models are showing it moving toward the Texas and Louisiana late next week. So far this season there has been 4 land falling hurricanes to hit the United States.
Right now it is too early to tell where it may head if it develops at all. So the best advise is don’t let your guard down and be prepared we still have over 2 months to go before this record breaking season comes to an end.
The next named storm, which is the last one on the main list, is Wilfred. Once that is used then the Greek alphabet will be in play for the rest of the 2020 season. There has been only one other time we used the Greek alphabet and that was 2005 when there were 28 named storms.
Sally will continue to bring life threatening flash flooding to south Alabama and Georgia through Thursday morning and then weaken to a remnant low near the coast of Georgia by late Thursday. We continue to monitor several storms in the Atlantic but none of those will be a threat to the Suncoast.
Teddy is going to get much stronger as it makes its way toward Bermuda. Paulette hit Bermuda directly last week and now they may have to deal with Teddy by late Sunday.
Vicky is expected to dissipate by Saturday and what could be Alpha or Wilfred in the far E. Atlantic looks to be headed to the open waters of the Atlantic.
For the Suncoast we can expect a few morning showers and an isolated thunderstorm as winds switch around to the SW on Thursday. The rain chance for the coast in the morning is at 40% and then 60% for mainly afternoon inland storms. There will be a bit more sunshine as Sandy continues to weaken and moves further away from the Suncoast.
We will also see triple digit feels like temperatures once again due to the high humidity coming in from the Gulf on that SW wind flow.
This pattern will stick around through Friday and then we start to transition to scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms over the weekend. We will start to see some slightly drier air move over the weekend which brings the rain chances down to 30-40%.
By Monday the rain chances go down to 20-30% as much drier air slips in for a little while.
Temperatures over the next 2 days will be in the upper 80′s but feel more like 100-103 and lows will be unseasonably warm with muggy conditions every night.
By Monday it will feel very comfortable with lows dropping into the low 70′s.
Boaters look for a some breezy conditions with winds out of the SW at 10-15 knots , seas running 3-5 feet and a moderate chop on the bays.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.