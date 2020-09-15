Some Floridians eligible for 4th week of unemployment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity was approved to allow for a fourth week of Federal Lost Wages Assistance program benefits for eligible applicants.
LWA benefits are an additional amount of support for those making at least $100 as a weekly benefit for in a state or Federal reemployment program.
The original LWA application was for three weeks and those payments have been provided to eligible Floridians for weeks ending August 1, August 8 and August 15, 2020. The fourth week will be the last week of LWA benefits provided.
The DEO encourages Floridians to make sure they have direct deposit set up to receive those funds.
