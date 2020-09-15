Sarasota County CARES Act set to open applications this week for coronavirus relief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the pandemic continues, The Sarasota County Government is stepping in to help those individuals and businesses that are still in need.
The Sarasota County CARES Act - which provides coronavirus relief grants to the community – is expected to begin this week. Sarasota County officials tell us that’s why they’ve worked hard these last few months to identify the need in our community to make sure this money is given to those who need it most.
“Maybe someone is about to get evicted and is in need of help for paying rent and businesses who have spent years or a lifetime to get their business up and running, are also suffering. We are looking forward to pushing this funding out as quickly as possible,” explained Emergency Services Director, Rich Collins.
The county is expected to receive about $75 million from the government, but has $18.9 million in coronavirus relief funding, right now. Officials have decided that the health and medical field will receive $1.5 million, and then the remaining relief funds will be distributed between businesses and residents in Sarasota County.
The application process will be through the county’s website where there will be quick links under each division – whether you’re looking for personal relief like help with rent or grants for your small business – it will give you a checklist of all the things you’ll need to apply. Plus, they will be asking specific questions to make sure that anyone who needs help getting back on track these next few months, will be qualified to do so.
“Maybe they had support and help for March, April, May and June, but not July, August and September, so we want to know that if they need that assistance, they can provide the documentation where they received that assistance from earlier, and what they need now, so we can get that assistance out to them. We are trying to move very quickly,” said Collins.
Applications are anticipated to go live tomorrow and will be posted to //scgov.net/CARES
