Rep. Buchanan talks Creeper Act, Netflix controversy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As controversy swirls over the Netflix series ‘Cuties,’ Suncoast Congressman has resubmitted the Creeper Act to legislators in an effort to ban the sale of sex dolls that resemble children.
The “CREEPER Act” which passed the U.S. House in 2018 but died in the Senate. Buchanan said if the bill did not pass this year he would re-introduce it in the 2021 session of Congress as well. Specifically, the CREEPER Act would ban the importation and transportation of child sex dolls, effectively banning their sale.
Only Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee have banned the sale of the dolls.
Buchanan spoke with ABC7 Monday to discuss the backlash against the show as well as this legislation.
“A film that shows girls as young as 11 engaging in highly sexualized dance routines is inappropriate,” the congressman said. “I support artistic expression in film but this is exploitative, dangerous and borders on child pornography.”
