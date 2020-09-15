More clouds and rain in the forecast as Sally slows down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Sally slowing down to a snails pace south of Alabama we can expect the clouds to hang around here through Wednesday.
We will also see showers and thunderstorms rolling in from the Gulf pinwheeling around Sally as it drifts northward at less than 10 miles an hour.
Landfall looks to be sometime Wednesday morning with a storm surge near 8 feet near and to the right of the center of Sally. Rainfall will be catastrophic in places with amounts up to 30″ possible in some isolated areas. Tornadoes are also a real possibility with the feeder bands as they sweep into the panhandle of Florida through the next 24 hours.
We will continue to see the outer feeder bands get very close to our coast through the overnight and on Wednesday and a few of the storms will make their way onshore at times.
The rain chance overnight is at 40% at the coast and 30% chance well inland. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the mid 70′s.
Wednesday look for variable cloudiness with showers and storms possible. The rain chance on Wednesday is 60%. The high will be in the upper 80′s.
A rip current advisory is in effect for area beaches due to the high surf generated by Sally. These currents could pop up along Suncoast beaches through Thursday.
Thursday we will begin to see SW winds which favors coastal morning showers and thunderstorms and then the main focus of storms will be inland east of I-75.
We will see partly cloudy skies once Sally fades away with a 50% chance for scattered storms through the remainder of the work week and through the weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon and lows in the mid to upper 70′s.
For boaters expect seas to be 3-5 feet with winds out of the S at 15 knots and a moderate chop on bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.