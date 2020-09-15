Fort Myers man arrested in connection with Sarasota identity theft case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Fort Myers man has been arrested and is facing two felony charges including Grand Theft and Criminal Use of Personal information over $5,000 in connection to a fraud case in the City of Sarasota.
According to police, Brent Acord, 37, was using the victim’s personal information to obtain credit to buy a vehicle. The victim found out about the fraudulent activity when he received a letter regarding a vehicle loan that he did not open. Sarasota Police detectives learned in April 2020, the same suspect used the same victim’s information to purchase a power-sports vehicle from a business in Punta Gorda.
In August 2020, Sarasota Police Department Criminalistics technicians developed latent prints on the application paperwork from the business in Sarasota. The fingerprints were determined to have belonged to Acord.
On Friday, Acord was arrested in Lee County by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on separate charges for Failure to Appear. Acord was also served with charges for the case out of the City of Sarasota.
