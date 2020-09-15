Florida’s COVID-19 totals report 3,116 new cases

By ABC7 Staff | September 15, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 12:50 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 668,846 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 34 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Monday’s update.

660,946 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.

12,787 deaths have been confirmed statewide. One death in Manatee County has been removed after it was determined the cause was not COVID-19. That’s an increase of 145 new deaths since Sunday’s release.

The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Sunday’s totals.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,972   Residents: 10,858   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 114

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 274   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 775     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,047  (46%)   Female: 5,680 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 131 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,121  (10%)   White: 5,530  (51%)   Other: 1,840  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,367  (22%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,211  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,665  (43%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,982  (27%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,671   Residents: 7,607   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 64

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 239   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 559     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,489  (46%)   Female: 3,995 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 123 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 524  (7%)   White: 3,728  (49%)   Other: 814  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,541  (33%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 974  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,449  (45%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,184  (42%)

