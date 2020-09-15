Florida’s COVID-19 totals report 3,116 new cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 668,846 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 34 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Monday’s update.
660,946 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
12,787 deaths have been confirmed statewide. One death in Manatee County has been removed after it was determined the cause was not COVID-19. That’s an increase of 145 new deaths since Sunday’s release.
The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Sunday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,972 Residents: 10,858 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 114
Conditions and Care Deaths: 274 Hospitalizations* Residents: 775 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,047 (46%) Female: 5,680 (52%) Unknown/No data: 131 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,121 (10%) White: 5,530 (51%) Other: 1,840 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,367 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,211 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,665 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 2,982 (27%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,671 Residents: 7,607 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 64
Conditions and Care Deaths: 239 Hospitalizations* Residents: 559 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,489 (46%) Female: 3,995 (53%) Unknown/No data: 123 (<1%)
Race: Black: 524 (7%) White: 3,728 (49%) Other: 814 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,541 (33%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 974 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,449 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 3,184 (42%)
