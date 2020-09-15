First Alert Weather: Sally brings rains and rip currents to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wave action moving outward from Sally brings another day with rip currents in our area waters. In the video I describe what a rip current is and how it impacts swimmers. Watch the lifeguard flags and take their advice if you plan on open water swimming. Seas will be relaxing over the next few days as Sally makes landfall later tonight or early tomorrow. Rain bands will continue to bring showers to the Suncoast today and afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility. Rain chances will spike up to 60% this afternoon from the morning 40% chances.
Tropical activity remains high in the Atlantic but, for the time being, has little impact on the short range Suncoast tropical outlook. However, over the next 7-10 days several fronts will stall across Florida. This is typical for this time of year. Also typical are tropical lows that pop up and from cyclones in short order along these stalled fronts at this time of year. That will be something to stay alert to over the next few weeks.
