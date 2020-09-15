First Alert Weather: Sally brings rains and rip currents to the Suncoast

Tropical activity remains high in the Atlantic but, for the time being, has little impact on the short range Suncoast tropical outlook. However, over the next 7-10 days several fronts will stall across Florida. This is typical for this time of year. Also typical are tropical lows that pop up and from cyclones in short order along these stalled fronts at this time of year. That will be something to stay alert to over the next few weeks.