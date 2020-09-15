Englewood Beach Waterfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - This year’s Englewood Beach Waterfest 2020 has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Directors made the decision Monday evening.
“After examining and reviewing the statistics, health concerns, social distancing guidelines, and other factors involved, we made the call to not hold the November 2020 event during the current COVID-19 environment.” said Steve Gardiner, President of the Englewood Beach Waterfest Board of Directors. “Although we have not seen an increase in COVID-19 cases locally, as residents and business owners ourselves, we were faced with insurmountable obstacles that prevent us from holding a high-caliber, quality event this year.” Gardiner further explained.
The cancellation is a disappointment for businesses, as the event typically brings in millions of dollars in revenue for the area.
The board is currently looking ahead to next years Waterfest in 2021 to be bigger and better then ever with more time to plan. Englewood Beach Waterfest was slated to take place on November 19-22nd.
