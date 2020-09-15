Englewood Beach Waterfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

“After examining and reviewing the statistics, health concerns, social distancing guidelines, and other factors involved, we made the call to not hold the November 2020 event during the current COVID-19 environment.” said Steve Gardiner, President of the Englewood Beach Waterfest Board of Directors. “Although we have not seen an increase in COVID-19 cases locally, as residents and business owners ourselves, we were faced with insurmountable obstacles that prevent us from holding a high-caliber, quality event this year.” Gardiner further explained.