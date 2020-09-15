Credit card skimmers discovered at 2 Sarasota gas stations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced that credit card skimmers were discovered at two Sarasota gas stations.
Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of North Honore Avenue on Friday, Sept. 11 after a technician discovered a skimming device inside one of the pumps during a routine inspection.
On Monday, Sept. 14 deputies were called to the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road after a skimming device was discovered during a pump inspection.
The skimmers in both cases were removed and collected as evidence.
If you shopped at either location and see any fraudulent activity on your card, contact law enforcement immediately.
