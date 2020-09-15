Buchanan: ‘Unconditional Surrender’ statue will stay put

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After writing an impassioned letter in defense of the artwork, Congressman Vern Buchanan tweeted that Sarasota’s “Unconditional Surrender” statue will stay put.
The city had planned to move the statue during construction of the new roundabout on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue, but after that, commissioners had not indicated whether the statue would be put back into place.
City Manager Tom Barwin has contacted Buchanan and has said the statue will remain at the Bayfront.
“Congratulations Tom, you and the city made the right decision. That’s what the people of our community wanted overwhelmingly. Tom said the statue may be moved temporarily during construction of a new roundabout, but it will be returned to the Bayfront area after the work is done,” Buchanan wrote in a statement.
In 2019, the statue was vandalized with the words #MeToo at the height of the anti-sexual harassment and sexual assault movement.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.