30-year-old man reported missing out of Bradenton on Monday has been found and he is alive

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say the 30-year-old man reported missing out of Bradenton on Monday has been found and he is safe.
Deputies along with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC had been searching for Peter Hasakis after receiving a call from his mother on Monday around 8:50 a.m. and she said that her son was not at their home in the 3800 block of Catalina Drive and a green kayak was also missing from her back porch.
According to deputies, the man’s mother also discovered that he had left his cell phone and wallet at the home.
The MCSO Marine Unit located the kayak about an hour after receiving the call. Reportedly, the kayak was half submerged approximately two miles west of Catalina Drive in shallow water.
Hasakis is alive, but deputies say he is disoriented at this time.
He was seen walking around in the Sunny Shores Mobile Home Park when he was approached by a resident.
Deputies say they are getting him attention now and still investigating how he got separated from a kayak in Palma Sola on Sunday night.
Deputies are also trying to determine where Hasakis was as rescue crews searched for him throughout the day.
