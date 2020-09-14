Veteran’s group offering reward to help find missing service dog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local veteran’s group is trying to help a Suncoast veteran find his missing service dog by sharing pictures on their social media channels.
The group Paws for Warriors posted a montage of pictures on their Facebook page, with a verbal plea from the dog’s owner. The group is offering a $500 reward.
The certified service dog, named Oscar, was last seen on September 2, around the area of Proctor Road and McIntosh in South Sarasota.
If you have seen the black lab mix pictured here, contact Paws and Warriors at (941) 962-3390.
For a link to the Paws & Warriors Facebook page click here.
