Greek alphabet a certainty as Vicky forms in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast has dodged another bullet as Sally takes aim on the northern Gulf coast states Tuesday. A hurricane warning is up from south central Louisiana to the western panhandle of Florida.
It has been an active year to say the least. So far there has been 20 named storms this season in the Atlantic basin and we are on pace to surpass the record setting year of 2005 when there were 28 named storms.
The last letter to use is “W" and that is about to be used with a system coming off the coast of Africa which has real good chance (50%) of becoming the next named storm later this week. Wilfred is the final name in the regular list this year.
We don’t use Q,U,X, Y and Z because there are not enough names with those letters out there. You have to have at least 6 names with each of those letters in order to be used as names for storms.
We did have to use the Greek Alphabet back in 2005 and we went deep into it using 6 names of the Greek alphabet when 28 storms formed that season.
Sally will continue to send some feeder bands or lines of storms through parts of the Suncoast occasionally on Tuesday bringing some moderate to heavy rain at times. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with the rain chance at 60% for rain at any time during the day. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph.
The good news is that the majority of storms in the Atlantic will stay just there out in the Atlantic. All the models are showing the storms in the Atlantic staying away from the U.S. at this time.
We still have 2 months and 2 weeks to go before the official end of this crazy season which ends on November 30th. October is a very dangerous month for Florida as late in the season we are typically threatened more so than any other state in the U.S.
The forecast for the rest of the work week from Wednesday on is calling for partly cloudy skies with a good chance for scattered storms each day. The high will be near 90 and the low in around 77 each day.
For boaters look out for scattered storms on Tuesday at anytime during the day with winds out of the SE at 15 kts. and seas running 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.