Florida bars and breweries reopen at 50% capacity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Florida bars and breweries can now reopen.
The restriction lifted Monday allows bars and breweries to open at 50 percent indoor capacity. Outdoor seating is allowed, but all seats must be socially distanced. Part of the reopening guidelines state that in order for a person to order a drink they must be seated.
Office Bar SRQ Owner, Gina Pinto, said they have rearranged tables and blocked off parts of the bar so that people can socially distance themselves. Office Bar SRQ also will be taking bar goers temperatures and counting how many people are walking through the door.
“I think people will still have a great experience, I think it will still be normal. So they can’t stand at the bar three deep, that’s okay that’s fine. We all have to adapt to the world we live in right now and I’m fine with that as a bar owner and I think that our customers and our patrons will be fine with that as well,” Pinto said.
Bars and breweries in Florida have been closed since mid March. In June they were allowed to reopen, however an executive order forced them to shut down just a few weeks after reopening because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
