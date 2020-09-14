First Alert Weather: Sally pulls in more Monday rain for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The tropical cyclone in our offshore waters, named Sally, has it’s eye set on the northern Gulf coast. Nevertheless, it will impact us with several hazards Monday. Due to recent rain along the coast of Sarasota and Charlotte counties, additional heavy rain today could bring minor low lying and poor drainage area flooding to those areas. Because of this situation, a Flood Watch for these coastal areas has been issued for Monday until 8 pm. We will be watching radar trends this afternoon as our rain chances spike to 80%. Additionally, it’s not going to be a calm day for coastal waters. The danger of rip currents will be high and the surf angry, with up to 4 to 5 foot breaking waves. Even strong swimmers could have difficulties in the water today. Watch lifeguard flags.