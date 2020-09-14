First Alert Weather: Sally becomes a hurricane as the number of named storms increases to five.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sally has become a hurricane in the Gulf waters. Sally is in a select group of hurricanes that have formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Only five other times in history has the Gulf had more hurricanes. Additionally, Sally rapidly intensified. It went from a tropical storm to a strong hurricane in only a few hours and is in an environment were further intensification is possible. Adjustments to the intensity forecast now predict that Sally will make landfall as a category 2 hurricane with 100+ mph winds.. Storm surge forecasts will also be adjusted.