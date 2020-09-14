Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old man who may have last been on a boat Monday morning in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are searching for a 30-year-old man that has been reported missing after last being seen at his home in Bradenton.
Deputies say they received a call from a woman on Monday around 8:50 a.m. and she said that her son, Peter Hasakis, was not at their home in the 3800 block of Catalina Drive and a green kayak was also missing from her back porch.
According to deputies, the man’s mother also discovered that he had left his cell phone and wallet at the home.
The MCSO Marine Unit located the kayak about an hour after receiving the call. Reportedly, the kayak was half submerged approximately two miles west of Catalina Drive in shallow water.
Deputies say they are unable to confirm if Hasakis fell off the kayak while out in Palma Sola Bay or abandoned the craft and safely swam to shore.
The U.S. Coast Guard and FWC have been notified and are searching the area with the MCSO Marine Unit.
Anyone with any information about this incident or Hasakis’s whereabouts should contact MCSO immediately at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.