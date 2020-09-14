Boys and Girls Clubs on the Suncoast offering a Remote Learning Program to working parents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County and Manatee County wants to help parents navigate remote learning.
The non-profit’s Remote Learning Support program was created to help parents who aren’t ready to send their child back to school just yet due to safety concerns, but they aren’t able to stay at home with their child due to work schedules.
Some parents are concerned about their child’s ability to successfully connect with their teachers in virtual classrooms. A number of households don’t have Internet or access to technology to support remote learning.
The program will run as needed to help close the gap for distance learners, likely throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
The program is free of charge.
To register your child in Sarasota County click here.
To register your child in Manatee County click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.