Sally getting stronger just offshore of Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane warnings are now up for parts of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to Mississippi as Sally is getting more organized in the Gulf. Sally is now tapping into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico this morning.
This dangerous storm could have winds up to 100 mph and wind gusts nearing 120 mph when it makes landfall anywhere from LA to the panhandle of FL on Tuesday.
The most likely location for landfall at this time is into LA near New Orleans but could change considerably over the next 2 days.
Top winds as of 5 a.m. are now up to 50 mph with gusts up to 60. It is moving a little faster now at 13 mph toward the WNW.
We are going to continue to see showers and some scattered thunderstorms move into the Suncoast through the morning with some feeder bands making their way through our inland Counties and near the coast later in the day.
A 58 mph wind gust 20 miles offshore of Siesta Key early this morning. Coastal locations within 10 miles may see an additional 1-3″ of rain through the day. The best chance for the moderate to heavy rain is in W. Charlotte and the coastal locations from Sarasota north to Manatee County.
Winds will be out of the E/SE throughout the morning at 20-30 mph. We could get some gusts with the bands of storms up to 40 mph. There is still a very small chance to see an isolated tornado with some of the bigger storms with the feeder bands later today.
