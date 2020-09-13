Sally continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Basin stays active

An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is now expected, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from Port Fourchon, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border. Hurricane conditions are expected by late Monday from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Metropolitan New Orleans, with tropical storm conditions likely by Monday. Sally is expected to produce flash flooding across southwest and central Florida and prolong existing minor river flooding across west-central Florida through Monday. Widespread significant flash flooding and minor to isolated major river flooding is likely across portions of the central Gulf Coast Monday through the middle of the week, with flooding impacts spreading farther into the Southeast in the middle to late parts of the week.