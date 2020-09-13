Sally continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Basin stays active

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Sally now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is churning over the warm Gulf waters. It is moving west northwest at 12 mph. Squalls from Sally will likely produce wind gusts up to 45 mph through Sunday afternoon before it begins to pull further away from Florida. We are now on the eastern side of the storm and this gives us a threat for brief isolated tornadoes. An additional 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible and up to 5 inches in isolated locations through Monday morning.
An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is now expected, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from Port Fourchon, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border. Hurricane conditions are expected by late Monday from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Metropolitan New Orleans, with tropical storm conditions likely by Monday. Sally is expected to produce flash flooding across southwest and central Florida and prolong existing minor river flooding across west-central Florida through Monday. Widespread significant flash flooding and minor to isolated major river flooding is likely across portions of the central Gulf Coast Monday through the middle of the week, with flooding impacts spreading farther into the Southeast in the middle to late parts of the week.
Hurricane Paulette has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph. The storm is on track to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane before nearing the island tonight and Monday. A prolonged period of strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall is expected on Bermuda beginning this evening, and a hurricane warning is in effect for the island.
Tropical Depression 20 has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west northwest at 10 mph. It is experiencing light-to- moderate northerly shear which is affecting the depression, but this shear is expected to decrease during the next 24-48 hours. As a result, the storm will begin to strengthen rapidly over the warm Atlantic waters.
Distutbance 1 - A surface trough over the west-central Gulf of Mexico is producing limited shower activity. Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves southwestward and then southward at 5 to 10 mph over the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.
Disturbance 2 - An area of low pressure is located a little over a hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although the low’s circulation appears somewhat elongated, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is showing some signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development during the next day or so while the system moves toward the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, and a tropical depression is likely to form before it moves over colder waters and into an area of strong upper-level winds by Tuesday.
Disturbance 3 - A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa within the next couple of days. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter as the disturbance moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
