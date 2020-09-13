Multiple advisories in place for the Suncoast along with a Flood Watch due to Sally

Some areas have already received more than an inch of rain since midnight with an additional 1-3 inches expected through Sunday night. There have been multiple readings of wind gusts reaching as high as 50 mph along the coast. Squalls from Sally will likely produce wind gusts up to 45 mph through Sunday afternoon before it begins to pull further away from Florida. We are now on the eastern side of the storm and this gives us a threat for brief isolated tornadoes.