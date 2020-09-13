Multiple advisories in place for the Suncoast along with a Flood Watch due to Sally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
- Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Suncoast through Sunday night
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the coast for seas being anywhere from 4-6 feet
- A rip current statement has been issued for dangerous rip currents over the next 24 hours
- A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the waters from Bonita Beach to Englewood until 2:00 pm
Some areas have already received more than an inch of rain since midnight with an additional 1-3 inches expected through Sunday night. There have been multiple readings of wind gusts reaching as high as 50 mph along the coast. Squalls from Sally will likely produce wind gusts up to 45 mph through Sunday afternoon before it begins to pull further away from Florida. We are now on the eastern side of the storm and this gives us a threat for brief isolated tornadoes.
