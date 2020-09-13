Humphris Park has re-opened in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced on Monday that Humphris Park has re-opened, but the asphalt walkway will remain closed due to water breaking over the rocks.
According to a release from the City of Venice, the walkway will remain closed due to high tide which is expected to take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and this will cause more water across the walkway.
This area of the South Jetty will be closely monitored throughout the day by City of Venice staff.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.