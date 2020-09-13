First Alert Weather: Update on tropical storm Sally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest on tropical storm Sally from the National Hurricane Center shows the storms is slowly getting better organized.
Top winds are now up to 45 mph and it continues to move to the WNW at 8 mph. Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday as it heads toward the northern Gulf coast.
The pressure is estimated to be 1003 mb.
The center of Sally is about 60 miles WSW of Siesta Key Florida as of 2 a.m. Sunday.
We will continue to see bands of heavy rain moving along and into the coastal communities of the Suncoast over the next several hours. Some of these storms will produce gusty winds up to 40 mph and some heavy rainfall at times.
