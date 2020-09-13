First Alert Weather: Sunday, September 13, 2020 - Feeder bands from Sally to continue into Monday bringing a chance for localized flooding to parts of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Sally will continue to move west-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico, however feeder bands will continue to move across the Suncoast well into the overnight hours bringing tropical downpours and gusty winds. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts in passing showers. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.
It’ll be a cloudy start with widespread showers to kick off the morning commute. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon with an additional 1-3 inches rain possible through the evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s with feels-like temperatures at high as 101 degrees for areas that don’t see as much rain. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Widespread showers are expected offshore and along the coast through Monday. Seas will be 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. There will be a high risk for rip currents.
