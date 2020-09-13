FDOH reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 665,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 34 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Monday’s update.
658,203 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
12,642 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,932 Residents: 10,817 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 115
Conditions and Care Deaths: 275 Hospitalizations* Residents: 771 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,026 (46%) Female: 5,654 (52%) Unknown/No data: 137 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,114 (10%) White: 5,476 (51%) Other: 1,825 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,402 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,188 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,602 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 3,027 (28%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,644 Residents: 7,581 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 233 Hospitalizations* Residents: 551 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,470 (46%) Female: 3,979 (52%) Unknown/No data: 132 (<1%)
Race: Black: 515 (7%) White: 3,650 (48%) Other: 812 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,604 (34%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 962 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,367 (44%) Unknown/No Data: 3,252 (43%)
According to FDOH data, there are not any new COVID-19 related deaths being reported out of Manatee County nor Sarasota County for the second consecutive day.
FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County has one less hospitalization confirmed than they did in Sunday’s report and Sarasota County only has one new hospitalization being reported in Monday’s update.
