Emu that was running loose in Bradenton is actually a pet named ‘Worley’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - During Labor Day Weekend, “Worley” the emu escaped from his home.
"I was walking to the end of the driveway and saw him and said ‘Oh my goodness!’”
Joan Bouknight says she had no idea her daughter’s three-year-old emu, Worley escaped from their backyard.
"We got a towel over his face so we could calm him down. Worley just wanted to take a stroll,” says Joan Bouknight.
Melissa Bouknight was at work when her Worley took a stroll on 28 Avenue in their East Bradenton neighborhood.
She says Worley is very special because he is her emotional support animal. Back in 2017, Bouknight had a terrible accident where a tractor-trailer ran over her body.
“A few years ago I had an accident. I was in a body brace. For eight to nine months I was in one contraption or the other while getting reconstruction,” says Bouknight.
Bouknight raised Worley and her two other emu twins named “Flip" and "Flop” since they were eggs. Here mus were right there with her during her recovery.
“Those are my best friends,” she says.
Out of her three emus, Bouknight says Worley is quite an escape artist.
“He’s done this before. I had to pick him up from animal control. He went six miles away into the next town," says Bouknight
For those who are wondering, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation it is legal to have an emu as a pet.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.